Corowa-Rutherglen looks set to mark its Ovens and Murray comeback with a home game at Easter.
Easter Sunday falls on March 31 next year with the league to launch its 2024 season that weekend.
And the Roos can look forward with some confidence to welcoming a huge crowd for what will be an emotional return to the competition after a year in recess.
"We're still looking at the draw," Ovens and Murray chairman David Sinclair insisted.
"But we try, as best we can, to give what we call 'the town clubs' - Yarrawonga, Myrtleford and Corowa - that Easter weekend given they have such a big influx of tourists and it gives them the opportunity to make the most of that.
THE RETURN OF COROWA-RUTHERGLEN
"Given it'll be Corowa's re-entry into the competition, it would be nice for round one to have them playing at home.
"But we're still working through the draw so it's not an absolute certainty at this point."
John Foord Oval was heaving the last time Corowa-Rutherglen played at Easter, hosting a thriller against Albury on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Wangaratta Rovers hosted the derby against Wangaratta on Good Friday this year, with Myrtleford and Yarrawonga both given home games on Easter Sunday.
