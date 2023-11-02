Ed Kreutzberger will open the batting and keep wicket at the National Championships after breaking into the Vic Country team at just 16.
The highly-rated St Patrick's youngster only celebrated his birthday in September yet he's been named in the state under-17 side which will compete in Ballarat at the turn of the year.
Kreutzberger, who is also affiliated with Melbourne University CC, is joined in the 14-player squad by Yarrawonga Mulwala's Jobe Fraser.
"To make it as a bottom-age player is an unbelievable effort," Cricket Victoria's North East talent coach Stephen Brodie said.
"Generally, we don't see this happen a lot, so it's testament to his talent.
"We've noticed that Ed's matured, he's very level-headed.
"He's left-handed, a very graceful batsman, we think he's got potential and upside and his wicketkeeping skills are also very good - and his leadership.
"He's a good person, coming from a good family, and they're all traits we look for in cricketers.
"Ed can see the game unfolding in front of him and he's good with his team-mates."
Kreutzberger, who's also a promising footballer, is following in the footsteps of James Jordon and Ollie and Elijah Hollands, who all went through the Cricket Victoria pathway before eventually pursuing a career in the AFL.
He and Fraser have been working in the state's emerging players program since July and will be mentored by coaches Shane Koop and Shannon Young at the championships in Ballarat.
"Jobe and Ed will bat in the top order in our (North East) Knights program," Brodie said.
"They did that last year as bottom-age players, hence they've put themselves on the map with their performances.
"We think Ed is going to be the keeper and opening bat for the under-17 Vic Country side and Jobe will bat middle order with his leg-spin.
"To have two boys out of our region who make it as bottom-agers is pretty special.
"We're very excited and very proud of the boys; it's a great achievement for them."
