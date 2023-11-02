The Border Mail
Cruelty charges for Myrtleford region man who allegedly set his four dogs on wildlife

Updated November 2 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 12:00pm
A Myrtleford region man who allegedly allowed and encouraged his four dogs to fatally attack kangaroos, a wombat, a deer and a cat has been charged.

