A Myrtleford region man who allegedly allowed and encouraged his four dogs to fatally attack kangaroos, a wombat, a deer and a cat has been charged.
The 25 wildlife and cruelty offences relate to incidents between October 2020 and June 2023.
The 40-year-old is accused of committing 23 offences under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986, the regulator said on Thursday, November 2.
These included "eight cruelty and six aggravated cruelty acts, for allegedly causing the pain, suffering and eventual death or serious disablement of eastern grey kangaroos, a common wombat, a sambar deer and a cat, when he set his dogs on the wildlife and/or failed to intervene in the fight".
He also faced two charges under the Wildlife Act 1975 for illegally taking and possessing the remains of an eastern grey kangaroo.
The man is due to appear before Wodonga Magistrates Court on November 21, 2023.
Conservation Regulator authorised officers investigated after receiving information from RSPCA Victoria relating to allegations of wildlife cruelty.
Hume regional manager Greg Chant urged anyone who had witnessed animal cruelty or suspicious behaviour to contact Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000.
"We rely on public information to help us solve wildlife crime," he said.
"Any act of animal cruelty is completely unacceptable, and the Conservation Regulator is committed to investigating and prosecuting offenders of wildlife crime."
Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986 offenders face penalties up to $48,077 or 12 months in jail for animal cruelty and up to $96,155 or two years in jail for aggravated animal cruelty for each charge.
It is also illegal in Victoria to take or possess protected wildlife without an appropriate authorisation and carries a maximum penalty of $9615 and/or six months in jail under the Wildlife Act 1975.
