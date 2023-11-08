The Border Mail
Georgia Thomas takes on A-grade netball coaching role at Chiltern

By Georgia Smith
November 8 2023 - 4:46pm
After learning the ropes for the past two years, Georgia Thomas has taken the leap into senior coaching.

