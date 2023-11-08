After learning the ropes for the past two years, Georgia Thomas has taken the leap into senior coaching.
The 23-year-old has been appointed to the helm of the Swans' A-grade side for 2024, making her one of the youngest senior coaches in the Tallangatta and District League.
Thomas takes the reins from outgoing coach Lee Brookes, who has led the Swans since 2020 following prior stints in the job.
The pair had been working alongside each other for the past two seasons, with Thomas crediting Brookes' mentorship for getting her ready for the role.
"She's been a great role model for me over the past couple for years and she's taught me a lot," Thomas said.
"She's been there to support me and has helped me get to the point where I'm ready to step up.
"I'm very excited to get into next year.
"I feel like as soon as preseason starts, it will start to feel more real."
The Swans' goal attack will be a playing coach.
She admits she hasn't had the most conventional transition into senior coaching, having not led any prior grades before.
"I've basically stepped straight up to coaching seniors, which is a little bit backwards," she said.
Thomas is hoping the side can continue to build on its most recent performances, which has seen them well within the finals mix.
"We've pulled up a bit short, but we're definitely building towards something, so I'm pretty excited," she said.
"We're looking towards trying to bring our juniors up through our senior group and progress further in finals in all grades.
