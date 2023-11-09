New Tallangatta coach Gareth Lawson has shown a huge leap of faith in the Hoppers to quit his job and relocate from Queensland to lead the club next year.
He was recently appointed non-playing coach of his junior club on a two-year deal and replaces Tim Kennedy at the helm.
Lawson revealed he broke a promise he made to himself to 'never move back to Victoria to live' to accept the coaching position.
"After living in Queensland, I swore I would never move back to Victoria to live, mainly because of the cold weather during winter," Lawson said.
"But the chance to coach my home club, it's probably the only reason that I would move home again.
"To coach the team where I wasn't good enough to be a senior player and come back and coach adds a bit of romance to the story.
"So when the opportunity arose, I didn't even think twice to be honest, even though it involved moving back to Victoria.
"I've got a great job as groundskeeper for the Redlands Cricket Club.
"So I'm leaving a great job and weather to come back and coach.
"If it wasn't Tallangatta, I wouldn't move.
"That sort of gives you an indication of how much it means to me to be able to coach Tallangatta."
Lawson arrives back at Tallangatta with an interesting coaching CV.
After moving to Melbourne in his early 20s to pursue cricket, Lawson crossed paths with Cameron Joyce who is the son of Hawthorn premiership coach Alan.
Joyce was employed by West Coast as a talent scout in Victoria where Lawson became his assistant which included providing reports and analysis of opposition players.
This sparked the coaching bug and Lawson has since had coaching stints at North Shore in Sydney and was an assistant coach under Daryn Cresswell at Wodonga Raiders.
Lawson also spent time as an assistant coach under Sam Livingstone at Tallangatta and coached the Hoppers thirds to consecutive flags in 2018 and 2019.
He has most recently coached Townsville and led Alexandra Hills in Brisbane to the senior flag this season and also spent time with former Melbourne player Brent Moloney who was coach of QAFL outfit Wilson Grange.
Lawson will relocate back to the area within the next fortnight to oversee pre-season training and is well-known for his nickname 'Guru'.
"I have already spoken to a fair few of the players about how they thought they went last year and how the season unfolded," he said.
"The feedback I'm getting was they only missed playing finals by a game and nobody thought they played that well.
"There were a lot of matches they were in at the last change and got run over with a lot of young kids in the side.
"So for the players to think they didn't perform to expectations and just miss finals is promising.
"You look at the spine with a league medallist in Scott Spencer as ruck, Kaine Parsons is one of the best forwards in the competition and Joel and Dan O'Connell are proven ball winners.
"I think we just need to build from the bottom and add a bit more depth.
"Some of the kids I coached in the thirds a few years ago are now senior regulars and include Sean Barran, Riley Brock, Ryan Norman and Ben Hewatt.
"I am confident of adding at least a couple of signings and hope to make an announcement in that regard in the next fortnight.
"If we can land the four or five players we are after, we will start the season in a strong position.
"I will say that we will improve and if we are not playing at Sandy Creek next year than we will be the year after that."
Lawson's appointment is the third new coaching appointment in the competition with Zac Fulford (Kiewa-Sandy Creek), Daniel McAlister (Thurgoona) and Dylan Van Berlo and Jamie Seymour appointed co-coaches of Rutherglen alongside Duane Maloney.
Dederang-Mt Beauty is the only club yet to formally announce its coaching arrangement for next year.
