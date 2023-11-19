A man has died after a two-vehicle crash near Khancoban.
About 9am on Sunday, November 19, emergency services were called to Geehi, south of Khancoban, after reports a motorbike and car had collided on Alpine Way in the Koscuizko National Park.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 62-year-old man, died at the scene.
The 25-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken to Tumbarumba Hospital for mandatory testing.
"Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended and established a crime scene, which has been forensically examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Any witnesses or those with information are urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The road was closed in both directions for most of the day, with Transport Management Centre confirming it reopened in the early hours of Monday morning, November 20.
