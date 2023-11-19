The Border Mail
Man dies on Alpine Way south of Khancoban after his motorbike collides with car

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 20 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:17am
NSW Police confirmed a a 62-year-old man died at the scene after his motorbike collided with a car on the Alpine Way south of Khancoban on Sunday, November 19.
A man has died after a two-vehicle crash near Khancoban.

