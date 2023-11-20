FROM tennis great Margaret Court winning Wimbledon to basketball ace Lauren Jackson taking the Opals to medals, Albury has been able to bathe in global on-field glory.
Now one of the city's former cricketers, Andrew McDonald, has etched his name in the annals with a stellar off-field performance.
The redhead, nicknamed Ronnie, was the coach of the Australian cricket team which defeated India to win a ground-breaking sixth men's one-day international World Cup on Sunday night.
It was a remarkable tournament success, given Australia lost its first two matches, including one by a record margin to South Africa.
Rightly most of the plaudits will go to the team led by Pat Cummins, but the contribution of McDonald should not be ignored.
Television viewers could see him deliberating with Cummins during the final and no doubt a great deal of plotting between coach and captain in the lead-up paid off in the final.
McDonald had held his nerve when things were bad at the outset of the World Cup, placing his faith in batsman Travis Head, who had a place held open for him while he recovered from a hand injury.
That trust was rewarded in spectacular fashion in the semi-final and final with Head the player of the match in both clashes.
A four Test player for Australia, McDonald does not have the profile of his predecessor as coach, Justin Langer, but it is clear he is a top communicator, manager and strategist.
McDonald has not only overseen a World Cup win this year, he has collected a World Test Championship and retained the Ashes.
It is arguable no Australian cricket coach has had a better year.
Yet for those who know McDonald from his playing days with Lavington club New City his success would be no surprise.
"He's just a cracking bloke," Baker said.
"He makes everything about everybody else and not himself and does absolutely everything he can to support those around him."
That attitude has proven world-beating.
Thank you Ronnie.
