A man is recovering from injuries in hospital after a two-car crash outside Oaklands.
About 8.30am on Monday, November 20, emergency services were called to Woodhouse Road following reports a red Mitsubishi ute and white Mazda ute had collided head-on.
A 64-year-old man driving the red ute was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene for injuries to his hand before he was transported to Albury hospital for further treatment.
The driver and sole occupant of the white ute, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.