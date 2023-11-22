YOUR SAY: It's not just proposed strip clubs that need to be called out

It could be that the debate finds our government with its pants down over another danger that currently strips vulnerable people of their livelihoods and dignity.
Gaming machines that enjoy a protected place within our community, that hide under a mask of community benefit through limited support to local organisations are a blight on our society and the government that supports their presence.
If strip clubs are under the spotlight for their links to prostitution and crime, then the former "one-armed bandits" enjoying the smiles of government entirely because of their addiction to gaming revenue deserve to go.
There is a government trade-off between the money government receives and the welfare of the community.
It is even more outrageous that these machines are often in clubs that claim to honour those who have served our country.
This is a serious abuse that needs government and community scrutiny.
It's not just proposed peepshows but time honoured mechanisms of financial ruin that need to be called out by all who value the most vulnerable in our society.
It is obvious that the federal Coalition thrive on putting fear and alarm in the Australian community, making Australia a less compassionate country?!
Whatever happened to the principle of "serving your time"?
I have heard that some Coalition members have stated that those people that were released should be gathered up and further imprisoned.
Perhaps those Coalition members should be the ones to be imprisoned for contempt of court?
On ABC radio I heard the song by Bruce Woodley and Dobe Newton, I am Australian, something that we are not at the moment!!
I understand the member for North Sydney has an epetition calling for a royal commission into immigration detention.
