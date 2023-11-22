The Border Mail
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
YOUR SAY: It's not just proposed strip clubs that need to be called out

By Letters to the Editor
November 22 2023 - 1:00pm
There is a government trade-off between the money government receives and the welfare of the community, a reader says. File picture
Gaming machines also a danger

It is heartening that so many Border residents are objecting to the proposed strip club in Olive Street, Albury, not out of prudish values from another age but out of contemporary concerns for our community.

