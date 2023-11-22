MANNAGH'S MAGICAL MOMENT: I've worked my whole life for this

Pure elation.
That's how Shaun Mannagh summed up the magical moment he heard his name called out and was taken by Geelong with pick 36 in the AFL National Draft on Tuesday night.
"To hear my name called out was pure elation," Mannagh said.
"I've worked my whole life for this moment.
"To be surrounded by family and friends who have been by my side every step of the way made it even more special.
"Just to see their emotions and how much it meant to them as well was fairly surreal for me personally.
"I'm chuffed at the moment but realise that I've only given myself an opportunity to play AFL and that I need to work harder than I ever have now to make that happen."
"I was fine and really calm and just had the attitude of whatever happens, happens," he said.
"As soon as the draft started and the first couple of picks were called out, I suddenly became nervous.
"I think that was just because of the anticipation more than anything else.
"I was anticipating it to be a longer night and being picked up a bit later, so I'm just grateful Geelong saw something in me to pick me as early as they did.
"Now I just can't wait to repay the faith the club has shown in me.
"I had a few chats with Geelong as well as a few other clubs in the lead-up to the draft but they don't give much away when you meet with them.
"To be honest, I was happy to go to any AFL club but growing up as a kid, I was a massive fan of the Western Bulldogs.
"But my mum, Julie, is a Cats fan and she is thrilled at the prospect that she might get to see her son run around in the Cats' colours."
Mannagh enjoyed an outstanding season with Werribee after finishing fifth in the JJ Liston medal for the best and fairest in the VFL.
The explosive midfielder-forward arguably produced the best performance of his career in the recent VFL grand final which the Tigers lost against Gold Coast.
Geelong recruiting manager Stephen Wells revealed the Cats had already decided to draft Mannagh before his dazzling display in the decider.
Wells said the Cats were privately fuming Mannagh performed so well in the grand final because it was the type of performance that would convince most clubs to take a chance on the mature age rookie.
"I'm sure everybody, even those that were deciding not to pick him, would have really noticed his performance in the grand final, it was outstanding," Wells said.
"We'd actually made up our mind before the grand final that we were very keen on Shaun and in some ways we were a bit disappointed that he played so well.
"So we're very, very happy to give Shaun an opportunity.
"We know he's going to really appreciate it and come in and make an impact at our club straightaway."
Mannagh felt privileged to be joining the Cats who missed playing finals this season for the first time since 2006 and won their most recent flag last year.
The Cats also have had a lot of recent success with mature age recruits including Tim Kelly, Tom Stewart and James Posiadly.
"I couldn't have asked for a better club to go to and their record speaks for itself," he said.
"Their track record with mature age players like Tim Kelly, Tom Stewart and James Podsiadly is something that has also been well documented.
"So I'm super excited to be heading to the Cattery and get stuck into training and prove to myself that I can play at the elite level.
"And prove to everyone else that I'm capable."
Getting drafted has capped the biggest 12-months of Mannagh's life.
Mannagh married long time partner Sarah O'Connor earlier this year, produced his best season yet in the VFL and achieved the rare feat of getting best on ground in a losing grand final side.
"I've been very lucky," he said.
"Especially to marry Sarah.
"But a lot of hard work has gone into everything and Sarah has been there to support me the whole way.
"I'm starting to reap the dividends in regards to my footy career but hopefully this is just the beginning and I can spend at least five years in the AFL and create some special memories as well."
Despite the odds being stacked against Mannagh of being drafted as a 26-year-old, he said his belief that he could one day play at the elite level had never waivered.
"I did think this draft could be my last roll of the dice but there have been a few mature age players picked up in the mid-season draft the last few years," he said.
"Marlion Pickett was drafted mid-season as a 27-year-old in 2019 and made his debut in a grand final for Richmond.
"So I didn't subscribe really to the theory that this draft was my last chance.
"But I realise the older you get the slimmer your chances of getting drafted are.
"I just play footy because I love it so much and want to play at the highest level I possibly can.
"I'm not one to go chasing cash in the bush and have always wanted to get the best out of myself both on and off the field.
"I feel privileged to have been able to play at such a great club as Werribee the past few years with such fantastic people who are now lifelong friends."
To say it has been a whirlwind and life changing 24 hours for Mannagh would be an understatement.
He went to work at Altona College as a sports co-ordinator for the last time yesterday.
On Thursday he will front the media for the first time at the Cats home base of GMHBA Stadium.
Mannagh will then initially live with fellow Cat recruits Connor O'Sullivan (pick 11), Mitch Edwards (32), George Stevens (58), Oliver Wiltshire (61) and Lawson Humphries (63) until after Christmas.
"Today was my last day at work which was tinged with a bit of sadness because it has been such a great place to work and my workmates have really supported me," he said.
"On Thursday I've got a medical screening and then meet the rest of the recruits and the playing group.
"All the draftees move in together on Sunday which will be awesome and we will get to know each other.
"I obviously already know Connor and I texted him congratulations on Monday after he got drafted and now I will be living with him for a while.
"It's funny, I used to play against Connor's father, Jamarl, when I was at North Albury and Jamarl was at Lavington.
"So it's quite funny to think that I could be playing alongside Connor at Geelong and it would be a good story I guess, two boys from Albury playing in the same side in the AFL."
