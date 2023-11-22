The Border Mailsport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

MANNAGH'S MAGICAL MOMENT: I've worked my whole life for this

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 22 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Mannagh is officially a Cat after being selected by Geelong with pick 36 at the AFL Draft on Tuesday night.
Shaun Mannagh is officially a Cat after being selected by Geelong with pick 36 at the AFL Draft on Tuesday night.

Pure elation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.