Shaun Mannagh has been drafted to Geelong,
Mannagh was selected at No. 36 on the second night of the AFL Draft on Tuesday.
At 26, he's one of the oldest draftees of recent years.
A former star at North Albury and Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League, Mannagh spent three seasons at Richmond in the VFL, before joining Werribee in November, 2019.
He had a blinding year for the Tigers, culminating in a stunning 28-touch, six-goal display in the losing grand final against Gold Coast.
More to follow.
