There was one big talking point after Gold Coast triumphed over Werribee by 19-points in a highly entertaining VFL grand final at Ikon Park on Sunday.
How isn't Shaun Mannagh on an AFL list?
The Suns side boasted AFL regulars Alex Sexton and Sam Day among 20 AFL listed players as the club won its first piece of silverware since forming in 2009.
But it was Mannagh who was the star that shone brightest on the big stage for Werribee.
Mannagh produced a dazzling display to win the Norm Goss medal for best on ground in the decider in a rare occurrence for the accolade to go to a player in the losing side.
Gold Coast won the flag in a high-scoring encounter 17.10 (112) to 14.9 (93).
Playing predominantly as an explosive half-forward and rotating through the midfield, Mannagh booted six goals, had 28 disposals and four clearances.
It was a brilliant performance that would have turned the head of any AFL talent scout.
He produced a similar display in the 2019 grand final for Lavington when he booted five goals in the Panthers' upset win over Wangaratta to claim the Did Simpson medal.
"I guess as a player you strive to perform to the best of your ability in a grand final and that is probably one of the best performances of my career," Mannagh said.
"But I would much rather have a premiership medallion around my neck than being best on ground.
"It's a bittersweet feeling that's for sure."
Mannagh has arguably produced the best season of his career so far after recently finishing top-five in the JJ Liston medal.
The 26-year-old was also named on a half forward flank in the VFL Team of the Year.
Mannagh has previously nominated for the AFL draft including the mid-season draft this year.
So does Mannagh expect Sunday's standout performance to revive his hopes and dream of finding himself on an AFL list next season?
"I don't think one game is going to change too much in regards to what AFL scouts think of you as a player," Mannagh said.
"I think it is more the body of work across the whole season that they consider most.
"Obviously performing on a big occasion like a VFL grand final can help your chances.
"I haven't given it a lot of thought to be honest, the result of losing the grand final is still raw.
"I am leaving for my honeymoon overseas this week and am looking forward to having a couple of weeks away from football.
"When I get back in a few weeks time, I will sort out my football future and whatever happens, happens.
"I love Werribee and playing football there and to be honest I don't see myself playing anywhere else in the next couple of years unless I'm lucky enough to get a chance at the elite level."
Mannagh trumped Elijah Hollands for best on ground who finished the match with the impressive stats of 30 disposals, 10 tackles and six clearances.
Hollands played nine matches at the elite level with the Suns this season after playing five matches in his debut season last year.
There is speculation Hollands could be on the trade table despite being contracted until the end of next season.
The 21-year-old played the first four and last five matches in the AFL this season.
