Coroner finds Wodonga woman's death while awaiting surgery was preventable

By Local News
September 26 2023 - 5:00am
Changes have been made at Albury Wodonga Health since the incident. File photo
Albury Wodonga Health has enacted changes following the preventable death of a woman who had her surgery cancelled multiple times.

