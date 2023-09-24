Grassland at the rear of homes on the eastern edge of Lavington has become the latest location for a car fire.
Firefighters were called at 5.55am on Sunday, September 24, to the open terrain bounded by Vickers and Dallinger roads to find a two-door Kia ablaze.
The vehicle was left a charred mess with a detached front bumper the only part to retain the Kia's original white colour.
Police also descended on the site with an officer later unable to give The Border Mail any details beyond their attendance.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta police are investigating whether alcohol and speed were contributing factors to a crash, involving a Mercedes, that occurred about 10am on Saturday, September 23.
Sergeant Peter McGuffie reported the vehicle rolled over at the intersection of Lindner and Walker roads at Wangandary, west of Wangaratta.
The driver, the only occupant of the car, was from Wangaratta and aged 36.
He was taken by ambulance to Wangaratta hospital after suffering minor injuries and was later released from hospital after observation.
"Wangaratta police are appealing to the public to drive safely," Sergeant McGuffie said.
