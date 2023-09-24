At least 50 new public housing properties have been promised for Wodonga.
The dwellings on Homes Victoria land will replace 17 outdated houses near Wodonga hospital.
The Victorian government announced on Sunday, September 24, detailed due diligence, feasibility and design work will start on the project.
About 120 homes are planned for Shepparton, Seymour, Rochester and Colac as well.
"We'll explore opportunities to buy pre-sale off-the-plan apartments in medium and high density developments to boost Victoria's social housing stock, consulting further industry on opportunities to buy at scale through spot purchasing," the government said in a statement.
"And we'll buy directly from project proponents, making sure we don't reduce stock in the market."
They were built between the 1950s and 1970s, designed to minimise costs and built to significantly outdated design standards.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the urban renewal project would boost social housing by at least 10 per cent across the 44 sites.
Minister for Housing Colin Brooks said Victoria had the biggest social and affordable housing agenda of all Australian states and territories.
"But when it comes to the dignity and security of a home for every Victorian, there's always more to do - and we're getting on with it," he said.
