Victorian government announces new public housing for Wodonga

Updated September 24 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:01pm
"When it comes to the dignity and security of a home for every Victorian, there's always more to do - and we're getting on with it," Victorian Housing Minister Colin Brooks says. Picture by Shutterstock
At least 50 new public housing properties have been promised for Wodonga.

