A LACK of barriers to stop rubbish flowing into the Murray River from Albury's Bungambrawatha Creek has been labelled a "disgrace".
The criticism has emerged in community feedback given to Albury Council as part of a review into the future of the creek and the feasibility of naturalisation.
One respondent declares the council should "immediately fix" the rubbish collection point near the creek's entrance to the Murray River.
"The lack of a decent filter is a disgrace, and allows untold messy detritus to float downstream onto farming land," a person stated.
Another remarked that there should be more focus on netting litter, with the existing racks "poor at catching and trapping rubbish".
"Needs higher level of maintenance to catch litter, perhaps multiple litter trap locations along the creek that are regularly cleaned and maintained," the observer concluded.
In response, council staff note that funding has been allocated to investigate the possible installation of more waste collection racks.
The feedback is contained in a round-up about the draft Bungambrawatha Creek Line Assessment Report which is recommended for final endorsement by the council at its meeting on Monday, September 25.
It found there was 87 per cent support for investigating the naturalisation of the creek's retarding basin between Union Road and Oliver Street and 75 per cent backing for the overall recommendations in the action plan.
Other than the Murray River litter, concerns related to the cost of changes, a lack of ambition for the southern section of the creek and flooding to nearby neighbourhoods particularly in Lyne Street, Pearsall Street, Centaur Road and Heathwood Park.
"It should be noted that the scope of this project did not extend to include detailed flood modelling, however one of the proposed city wide actions included within the report is to undertake high resolution stormwater modelling to better understand current and future conditions during rain events," staff noted.
There was 84 per cent support for re-establishing a Friends of Bungambrawatha Creek group, however only 23.53 per cent stated they would be willing to be a participant.
