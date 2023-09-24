The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Concern at Bungambrawatha Creek rubbish able to enter Murray River

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rubbish racks across Bungambrawatha Creek at the lower end of the concrete channel not far from where it flows to the Murray River. Picture by Mark Jesser
Rubbish racks across Bungambrawatha Creek at the lower end of the concrete channel not far from where it flows to the Murray River. Picture by Mark Jesser

A LACK of barriers to stop rubbish flowing into the Murray River from Albury's Bungambrawatha Creek has been labelled a "disgrace".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.