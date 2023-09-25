A Border cyclist is showing no signs of slowing down as he prepares to tackle a popular Melbourne ride for the seventh time.
Baranduda's Colm Cox will pedal the 200-kilometre Around the Bay course on October 8, while also raising funds for charity.
The 64-year-old, who last contested the event in 2018, is excited to be back on the bike to support Maddie Riewoldt's Vision, an organisation that helps to fund research and provide support for patients living with bone marrow failure syndromes, and their families.
Mr Cox, who first signed up for Around the Bay in 2008, said the charity aspect "compensates a little bit for the pain" of the ride.
He had previously collected funds for The Smith Family.
"I've done a few 250-kilometre rides and I've done a few 210s or 220s, which is straight Around the Bay. This time it is 200," he said.
"I grew up getting around on a bicycle, but I haven't always had road bikes.
"In the last 15 or 16 years I've been doing a fair bit of distance riding. I don't compete regularly or anything like that, it's more for personal fitness.
"Friends, family, and work colleagues will usually pitch in something and I just think it's a great opportunity to raise funds for good causes."
Starting at Albert Park, the 200-kilometre ride along the Mornington Peninsula is a return journey to Sorrento along the eastern side of Port Phillip Bay.
The route is relatively flat with just over 800 metres of climbing.
Mr Cox described his preparation as "flaky" but said he had picked it up in recent weeks.
"I usually set myself a 12-week program. In previous years, I've been a bit more intensive, but other commitments have slowed that a bit this year," he said.
"I'm still confident enough that I'll get there on the day. The main thing about the preparation is to make sure that I'm right not only from the point of view of the fitness stuff, but prepared for the crowd factor.
"You've got to pay attention to what's happening around you, so I think the preparation is about that as much as it is about the fitness.
"It's getting out there and getting used to operating in traffic, but also getting out doing the distance and getting the hours on the legs.
"Melbourne can throw up any kind of weather on the day. If you're getting a headwind on the way back, it's a bit tricky sometimes."
Mr Cox has set himself a fundraising goal of $2000, which he is less than $100 away from, two weeks out from the ride.
"I do other bits and pieces here and there, but you get to that time of year and it's winter time and I always feel I've got to aim for something," he said.
"It's great to have a target, and it's a reasonable challenge.
"It keeps me keeps me honest, in terms of the fitness stuff, at least for some part of the year.
"I'm happy to be doing it and happy to be able to do it."
