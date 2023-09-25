IT is wrong to label a promotional levy collected from Albury CBD traders as not onerous and businesses expect "bang for their buck", a city councillor says.
Stuart Baker was commenting as council approved a review of the promotional special rate which is collected from CBD enterprises and funds marketing of the city through Albury Business Connect.
A report presented to the council meeting on Monday September 25 surmised that the "rate collected is not onerous", noting it ranged between $394 and $164 for a $400,000 property depending on its site.
That was put in the context of only 43 of 841 potential respondents replying to survey circulated as part of the last review in 2019.
"I think the author noted that there might have been some ambivalence to filling out surveys and one of those things is saying it's not that onerous on a business to pay the rate, but I think we might be a bit wrong there," Cr Baker said.
"It is quite expensive, businesses are aware of it and they expect a bit of bang for their buck, so I think they might be just fatigued with surveys rather than not considering that much an impost in the dollar value."
Councillor Jess Kellahan pointed out the latest analysis followed a seismic period for traders.
"This special rate review is timely, given the last review was pre-pandemic," Cr Kellahan said.
She added: "I'm curious to see the findings in relation to the possible expansion of the promotional special rate model in Lavington and Thurgoona, for retail and commercial businesses operating in those CBD areas.
"We want Albury to be a retail destination for our neighbouring regions that will attract new and repeated visitations to see our economy grow."
Consultation is slated to unfold in October, with findings and recommendations likely to be put to councillors in December.
In other decisions, council endorsed a draft Engaging Albury strategy for public feedback and supported a plan for Bungambrawatha Creek.
The former outlines the city's approach to communicating decisions and seeking feedback.
Cr Baker said it was important the council listened to opinions and not just "tick a box" on consultation.
Councillor Alice Glachan said given there are 56,000 residents in Albury not all their concerns could be met.
"Part of the work that then needs to be done by staff is to look at themes, so that they can try and distil the information we're given and use that in a positive way," Cr Glachan said.
On the creek issue, Cr Glachan said it was pleasing there had been a realisation some areas could be returned to a natural state, while the concrete surrounds needed to stay in other sections due to potential flood impacts.
