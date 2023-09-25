Fires lit in two locations in Wodonga home, arson trial told

A fire investigator has told a trial there were two distinct ignition sites inside a Wodonga house that was gutted in 2015.
Jeffrey John King is standing trial in the Wodonga County Court after pleading not guilty to arson and attempting to obtain property by deception.
His Fade Court home was destroyed by fire on June 2, 2015.
Forensic officer George Xydias examined the property following the incident and said there had been two separate fires, lit in different rooms.
He said flammable liquid wasn't found, and believed someone would have used a lighter or match or similar to start the fires.
He said there appeared to have been couches in the rooms and believes the furnishings would have been ignited.
Mr Xydias said both fires would have started "roughly the same time".
King said he had returned to his home and found intruders, who attacked him.
He was found near the entrance and dragged away from the blaze.
Mr Xydias said there was evidence of ransacking at the house, which could have just been the way the house was kept.
Detective Acting Sergeant Justin Foots spoke to King as he took a statement on the day of the fire, with the conversation recorded.
"Am I f---en in trouble for this?" King asked the detective.
The officer replied that he wouldn't be in trouble as long as he told the truth.
Detective Acting Sergeant Foots said when he first heard the story "I had a few concerns".
The court heard various items, including a bottle of Jack Daniel's whisky, ornaments, a video camera, digital camera, perfumes and a sound bar were found outside the home.
He said there was "a strong smell of alcohol" on the accused man after the incident but "what was not evident was a smell of smoke".
King said he'd had one stubbie.
Detective Acting Sergeant Foots put it to King that a paramedic had given a statement that said the patient was extremely animated, kept asking for his wife, and while on the phone to his wife said "I killed the dog, the dog's dead".
When asked if he wanted to comment, King said "nah".
The court heard one of his dogs Toby, had died in the fire, and another dog, Roxy, was unaccounted for.
King appeared distressed on the video recording when asked if he knew where the dog was.
The detective put it to King that it was "very unusual" that someone would steal the items found outside the home.
The trial will resume on Tuesday.
