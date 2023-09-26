The Border Mail
News/Court and Crime

Teens steal petrol, cause $95,000 in fire damage to Kelly Park playground

Updated September 26 2023 - 11:49am, first published 10:45am
A youth who torched a Wodonga playground after stealing petrol, with the blaze filmed for social media, has been told to put his brain into gear.

Local News

