A youth who torched a Wodonga playground after stealing petrol, with the blaze filmed for social media, has been told to put his brain into gear.
The 14-year-old and his friend, 13, were staying at a home near Kelly Park when they burnt the playground in the early hours of March 26.
The pair took two fuel cans from the back of a vehicle near Anderson Street, worth $200, to the site.
The pair, who had been drinking and smoking marijuana, both agreed to torch the playground.
A youth who appeared in a children's court on Tuesday, September 26, poured fuel around the play area before lighting it while the younger boy filmed about 2.30am.
The pair watched from nearby as the fire caused $95,000 in damage.
The video footage was posted on Snapchat, and the pair were identified.
Charges against the younger boy were dropped, due to him being too young to be legally responsible.
But the older boy admitted to his offending.
Magistrate Peter Dunn asked why the youth had lit the fire.
"It was essentially an impulsive and immature act," the boy's lawyer said.
The magistrate noted the impact on the community.
"I seem to remember kids like playgrounds," he said.
"I've got some distant memory of that.
"The knock on from all of that is the other young people in the district don't get to play on the swings and slides."
Mr Dunn said ratepayers would pay "a little extra" to fund the rebuild.
"You've just got to put your brain into gear and listen to all these people who want to help you," he told the boy.
"You've got to give up the booze and the choof."
The magistrate noted the fire had also probably been during the danger period.
The youth was placed on diversion, which will run until January.
