Werribee star Shaun Mannagh will be out to cap the most dominant season of his career so far with a flag when the Tigers face Gold Coast in the VFL grand final at Ikon Park on Sunday.
Mannagh, 26, has taken his game to another level this year and recently polled 19 votes to finish fifth in the J.J. Liston medal behind winner Jarryd Lyons from Brisbane Lions.
The classy midfielder-forward is averaging 27 touches and six tackles a match and has booted 32 goals and is top-five in the competition for goal assists.
The Tigers will enter the decider on 17-match winning streak but will start slight underdogs in the decider with the Suns minor premiers and boasting slightly better form during the finals so far.
Werribee boasts a host of former O&M stars.
Mannagh (Lavington), Dom Brew (North Albury), Hudson Garoni (Wodonga), captain Nick Coughlan (Albury), Josh Porter (Wangaratta) and Nathan Cooper (Wangaratta Rovers) have all had various stints in the O&M.
Triple Tiger best and fairest winner Matt Hanson nominated Myrtleford as his second club but is yet to play a match with the Saints.
The 2019 Lavington premiership hero and Did Simpson medallist is hoping to win his second flag from this third grand final appearance.
Mannagh also played in a losing grand final for Richmond in the VFL in 2017 after teammate Ben Lennon missed a shot after the siren with the Tigers losing by four points.
Werribee will be hoping to end a 30-year flag drought with its most recent premiership back in 1993.
"Hopefully I can improve my grand final record to 2-1," Mannagh said.
"It's a massive day for the club and we have been building in confidence each week and now have won 17-matches straight.
"Internally your confidence grows with each win and we have got no reason not to be confident against the Gold Coast.
"One of the keys to the winning streak has been to stay in the moment.
"If you win or lose a contest against your opponent, it's all about that next moment.
"We have a strong O&M contingent in the side which is also a good reflection of how strong a league the O&M is.
"Hopefully we can help showcase what the O&M is all about as well."
The Tigers are coached by Michael Barlow who played at the elite level for both Fremantle and Gold Coast Suns.
Barlow was recently named Coach of the Year in the VFL.
Mannagh, Brew, Coughlan and Tom Gribble were also honoured with being named in the Team of the Year with Mannagh named on a half forward-flank.
"I was proud to finish top-five in the league medal and to be named in the Team of the Year," Mannagh said.
"I guess it's just a bit of validation for the work you put in over the pre-season and throughout the course of the season.
"It's nice recognition but the pinnacle would be to have a medal around my neck after the final siren on Sunday.
"That's what matters most to me."
Mannagh is expecting a tight grand final if previous head-to-head battles prove to be any guide.
"Earlier this year against Gold Coast in round nine we were seven goals down at half-time and ended up winning by two points," Mannagh said.
"I think the last three times we have played the result has been less than a kick and we have certainly produced a few nail biters against them."
Mannagh is high on former club Lavington's recruiting radar but is solely focused on winning on Sunday.
"To be fair, I haven't thought about next year at all yet," Mannagh said.
"As I said before, it's all about staying in the moment and I just want to give it a red-hot crack on Sunday and hopefully walk away with another flag.
"I've got a trip planned overseas with my wife, Sarah, in the next few weeks and I'll decide on what I will do next year when we get back."
