YOUR SAY: Remember some art history before complaining about 'ugly big log'

By Letters to the Editor
December 3 2023 - 10:30am
The new sculpture, Bungambrawatha, installed at Albury's riverside precinct has provoked some strong reactions among readers. Picture by James Wiltshire
The price tag of artworks can alter

So Albury City Council has stumped up $50,000 of ratepayers' money for an ugly big log, but they can't stump Gough Whitlam. In August 1973 the Australian government, through the National Gallery of Australia's acting director, James Mollison, bought not a log but just Blue Poles for $1.3 million.

