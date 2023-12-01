The Border Mail
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Cruise into Christmas with this jazz show made just for a Border audience

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
December 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border actor and vocalist Rachel McNamara and Border baritone Craig Quilliam team up on Swingin' Into Christmas. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Border actor and vocalist Rachel McNamara and Border baritone Craig Quilliam team up on Swingin' Into Christmas. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A Christmas show that takes its inspiration from a movie about US rock band Talking Heads is coming to the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.