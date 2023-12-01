Cruise into Christmas with this jazz show made just for a Border audience

A Christmas show that takes its inspiration from a movie about US rock band Talking Heads is coming to the Border.
Swingin' Into Christmas, which will feature a stellar line-up of Albury's best musicians including Rachel McNamara, Geoff Haymes, Craig Quilliam, Paul Gibbs, Colin Anderson, Storm Tanuvasa and Billy Stewart, will play in Wodonga on Thursday, December 7.
The toe-tapping, jazz-infused holiday celebration will be a festive blast.
The creative force behind the event, Geoff Haymes, drew inspiration from Talking Heads movie Stop Making Sense, infusing it with a Christmas theme.
Border baritone Quilliam (Phantom of the Opera and The Little Mermaid) said the the collaboration was weeks in the making.
"We wanted to do something for Christmas that resonated with a Border audience," he said.
"There will be an Australian flavour to it - some jazz numbers and other more lively numbers - you can expect How To Make Gravy by Paul Kelly.
"There will be a bit of humour; we want to capture what Christmas might feel like for all of us."
Albury Wodonga Swing Dancers will be on deck for the show at the Butter Factory Theatre.
Multi-talented actor and vocalist, McNamara will add a touch of theatrical magic to the event.
With two decades of experience, Gibbs has been the musical director for Albury Carols by Candlelight, orchestrating the festive melodies that have become a beloved tradition in the community.
Anderson studied classical clarinet and jazz saxophone in Melbourne while Storm Tanuvasa and Billy Stewart were skilled musicians in their own right.
With Rodney Phillips on the lighting desk, the show will be a visual feast.
Swingin' Into Christmas promises a musical journey that captures the spirit of the holiday season with soulful melodies, infectious rhythms and the kind of energy that'll have you dancing in your seat.
It runs on Thursday, December 7, from 7pm to 9pm.
Tickets can be booked via https://events.humanitix.com/swingin-into-christmas
