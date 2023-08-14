A WOMAN in a green suit checks the printer and just as quickly exits the stage.
It could be a typical day at the office except it's the beginning of a deep-dive into the National Royal Commission into the Black Summer Bushfires, Senate inquiry submissions and historical reports, meticulously researched and cleverly crafted for the stage by award-winning playwright Campion Decent.
A raised platform centre stage and mobile boardroom chairs are used to steer the story between royal commission and fire-front, Senate inquiry and firestorm.
Foliage, ash and a spectacular paper installation that descends from the rafters intelligently illustrate the environmental elements at play; it's the stellar work of Wodonga-born and bred production designer, Sophie Woodward.
The world premiere of Unprecedented opened to a full-house at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Friday night.
Between them, they are people living in bushfire-impacted communities, politicians, academics, scientists, firefighters, commentators and Aboriginal elders sharing their stories.
Under the skilful direction of Karla Conway, Unprecedented looks at the aftermath of the Black Summer Bushfires from every angle possible over 100 illuminating minutes.
From Hawaii-Gate when then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison was overseas during the national emergency to bushfire recovery amid a global pandemic, the play recounts some of the country's darkest days in recent history.
But there are moments of light too; punctuated with humour, music and even song.
The cast expertly brings scores of characters to life through witness testimony, media commentary and social media posts.
The script is dense in names, dates, titles and tweets but the players manage to make it still feel conversational throughout.
Unprecedented delves into the myriad inquiries leading up to the Black Summer Bushfires of 2019-2020.
It despairs over all of the warnings, some going back decades.
It sounds the alarm on complacency.
It is a rallying cry against sitting on our hands over climate change.
It is a plea to our politicians to act now.
The word "unprecedented" became the buzzword of the Black Summer Bushfires in 2019-2020.
Campion Decent wants the audience to know the writing was on the wall long before that summer event.
While Australia burned, politicians claimed it was not the time for a discussion on climate change.
Now, Unprecedented is stepping up to the plate to present a meticulously-researched and timely call for urgent action to safeguard us for the future.
Time is not on our side!
Unprecedented is unmissable theatre for anyone who gives a fig about the future. Hopefully, that's all of us.
Unprecedented runs at the Butter Factory Theatre on Tuesday, August 15, at 7.30pm; Wednesday, August 16, at 6.30pm; Thursday, August 17 at 11am, 7.30pm and 6.15pm (La Trobe Conversation); Friday, August 18, 7.30pm (Meet the Artists Q and A); and Saturday, August 19, at 3pm (audio described) and 7.30pm.
After its HotHouse season, the play will tour five fire-affected areas - Corryong, Bright, Wagga, Gosford and the Blue Mountains.
