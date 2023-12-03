Man accused of two Wodonga armed robbery attempts released on bail

A man allegedly involved in the attempted armed robbery of a taxi driver and an armed demand for cash from a victim in broad daylight has been bailed days before the birth of his child.
Dylan Newlyn is accused of taking out a pocket knife on May 12 as a man walked on Stanley and Hume streets in Wodonga.
"Have you got my money, where's my money?" Newlyn allegedly asked before taking out the weapon.
The fearful victim fled to nearby Dorevitch Pathology and was allegedly pushed over a ramp.
He asked a staff member to call Triple-0, stating "I've just been pushed to the ground by a crazy man and he has a pocket knife".
The Wodonga court heard Newlyn walked towards Woolworths and police arrived a few minutes later.
The victim told officers he had been chased and pointed out Newlyn, who threw the pocket knife into bushes.
He wasn't arrested at the time as police sought more information, but officers took him into custody at the Motel Wellington on May 13.
The court heard the man had such anxiety after the incident, he needed to go to hospital.
A taxi driver had parked on Anne Street when he was allegedly approached by three males, including Newlyn.
A teenager allegedly pulled up his shirt to show a large knife and said "I'm not f---ing around mate".
The taxi driver put his car into reverse and Newlyn allegedly punched him in his eye, causing a fractured socket.
The driver went straight to hospital.
Police attended a Watson Street home about 10 minutes after the incident for a noise complaint and spoke to Newlyn's partner, Alana McGuirk.
A teenager in the door was allegedly seen with the hunting knife.
CCTV footage showed the group "frantically" running back to the home after the taxi incident.
The teenager was arrested at his home on January 8 and the hunting knife seized, while Newlyn was arrested on January 9.
"Newlyn has no regard for members of the public," Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson said in opposing bail, noting fears he would "injure innocent people" if released.
The court heard Ms McGuirk was due to give birth shortly, with Newlyn seeking to live with her at a Manley Crescent home in Wangaratta.
The court heard he had served 202 days in custody since his arrest.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said that had given him time to get off drugs and said the risk to the community could be reduced through stringent bail conditions.
Newlyn was bailed and must report to police three times per week, and has a curfew.
He will return to court on January 25.
