Monday, 4 December 2023
Man accused of two Wodonga armed robbery attempts released on bail

December 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Dylan Newlyn has charges pending in court over two alleged armed robbery attempts. Picture supplied
A man allegedly involved in the attempted armed robbery of a taxi driver and an armed demand for cash from a victim in broad daylight has been bailed days before the birth of his child.

