Wodonga man Dylan Newlyn refused bailed over attempted armed robberies

By Wodonga Court
Updated May 23 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
Man refused bail over two armed robbery attempts, serious assault
A man accused of holding a man up with a knife on Wodonga street in broad daylight and involvement in an attempted taxi driver armed robbery is in custody.

