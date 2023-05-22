Man refused bail over two armed robbery attempts, serious assault

A man accused of holding a man up with a knife on Wodonga street in broad daylight and involvement in an attempted taxi driver armed robbery is in custody.
Dylan Newlyn allegedly approached a man in his 50s on Hume Street on May 12 and demanded cash.
He allegedly opened a pocket knife near Dorevitch Pathology, causing the man to flee into the building in terror about 2pm.
The Wodonga court heard the man was highly distressed and asked a receptionist to call Triple-0.
"I have just been pushed to the ground by a man and he has a pocket knife," he said.
The court heard Newlyn walked towards Woolworths and threw the knife away, with the weapon later found in bushes.
Police detained him but did not arrest him, pending further enquiries, but then arrested Newlyn at the Motel Wellington the following day.
Detective Brianna Gibson said the victim was scared to walk to the supermarket following the ordeal.
"It's like his little outing for the day has been taken away from him," she said.
The court heard Newlyn was also involved in an armed robbery bid on Anne Street on January 7.
The taxi driver saw three males walking towards him.
One allegedly said "I need some money" and "I'm not f---ing around mate", before blocking the door and showing a large knife.
Newlyn allegedly punched the man, fracturing his eye socket, with the driver putting the car into reverse and fleeing as someone yelled "you're f---ing dead now ----."
Police attended his partner's nearby home on Watson Street a short time later and spotted a youth with a hunting knife.
Police searched the youth's Woodland Street home on January 8 and seized a large knife in a sheet and clothes, including clothing saying "don't judge me".
Newlyn was on bail for allegedly attacking a man following a car crash on October 23 last year.
Police were called to Mark Street about 1am and the victim walked over to a vehicle to see if the occupants were okay before removing the car keys.
He was allegedly hit from behind by Newlyn and lost consciousness.
Witnesses said Newlyn had a cricket bat in his hand and he was wrestled to the ground by members of the public.
He was remanded and will return to court on July 11.
