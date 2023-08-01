Grandfather knocked out on Wodonga road after trying to help crash man

A driver who knocked out a Wodonga man in front of his grandchild following a crash has been jailed.
Dylan Newlyn, 20, had been a passenger in a vehicle being driven erratically by a friend in Wodonga on the night of October 22.
Newlyn's friend was arrested for drink-driving about 11.40pm, and when police returned to McGaffin Court to impound the Ford sedan about 1am, it was nowhere to be found.
They received a call to Mark Street a short time later after Newlyn crashed the purple vehicle.
A nearby resident heard the crash and walked over to make sure those inside weren't hurt.
He asked Newlyn if he was okay and Newlyn told him to "piss off".
The victim said police had been called and removed the keys after the 20-year-old tried to start the car.
As he walked away he felt a strike to his face and fell to the road, losing consciousness, as his grandson watched on.
He woke up in the fetal position with a large amount of blood on the back of his head.
Police had believed Newlyn used a cricket bat found at the scene to strike the blow, but did not have enough proof.
He was arrested after being held down by members of the public and was taken to the Wodonga station.
The owner of the vehicle said he hadn't given Newlyn permission to drive.
Newlyn refused a breath test.
The victim was taken to Melbourne for his injuries, which included a broken eye socket.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said her client had consumed two to three bottles of whisky on the day of the driving and assault matter.
"He offers no excuse, except for being very intoxicated," she said.
The court heard he had started drinking at age 12 and would often drink half a litre to one litre of whisky a day.
He was an apprentice for Alatalo Brothers when he was taken into custody.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said it was a serious incident.
"It's a cowardly assault on a grey haired gentleman who was simply trying to assist him," he said.
Newlyn's licence was cancelled for two years, he was fined $2000, and ordered to serve 69 days in custody.
He had already served the sentence, but remains in custody pending the other allegations.
