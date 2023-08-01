The Border Mail
Grandfather knocked out on Wodonga road after trying to help crash man

By Wodonga Court
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
Dylan Newlyn crashed this car while heavily drunk. He attacked a man after he tried to assist him. Picture supplied
A driver who knocked out a Wodonga man in front of his grandchild following a crash has been jailed.

