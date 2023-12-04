Satirical art, First Nations' words and sound collaborations on the way

A creative attempt to revitalise Holbrook through a satirical art exhibition, a project that gives voice to First Nations writers and a spectacular concert series are among projects to benefit from NSW government funding.
Murray Arts announced five recipients of the 2024 Country Arts Support Program (CASP) in Albury on Monday, December 4.
Successful recipients, which included Murray River Fine Music, Write Around The Murray, Rotary Club of Holbrook and two independent creatives, will deliver performances, workshops and exhibitions during 2024.
The recipients will share in $19,000 from the NSW government through Create NSW.
Holbrook Rotary Club treasurer Milt Golenberg said the club had planned to host the Bald Archies Exhibition throughout the month of July 2024.
Considered Australia's premier satirical art prize, the Bald Archy Prize celebrates the lighter side of art and the larrikin Australian spirit.
Mr Golenberg said the $5000 funding would also allow them to host an opening night function.
"We see it as an opportunity to reinvigorate the community and we want to attract people shire-wide and from further afield outside of the shire," he said.
"It's a little bit irreverent and if it does well it could become an annual event for us."
Albury Write Around the Murray project From The Heart gained $2082 to support First Nations writers, performers and community members to develop spoken word pieces to present at a storytelling performance.
Albury Council learning and outreach officer Sara Korman said the project would build on the popularity of the Yarn Bombing workshop hosted at Write Around the Murray in 2023.
She said more workshops would run in 2024 culminating in performances at Write Around The Murray.
"This year's workshop was really well received and there is a groundswell happening," she said.
"This grant will allow us to expand the program."
Murray River Fine Music's The Genius of Shostakovich gained $3983 to feature three works by the composer Shostakovich (1906-1975), performed by Orpheus Trio with guests Merlyn Quaife (soprano), Markiyan Melnychenko (violin)and Simon Oswell (viola).
Murray River Fine Music artistic director Helena Kernaghan welcomed the funding boost.
"We're hoping to build on workshops we've done previously," she said.
"Locally there's a real demand from singers for guest vocalists."
The workshops will run at Albury Public School.
Other funding recipients were Performance Lab's The River Songs Project, a collaboration between Corowa Creative Performance Lab and director/dramatist Peter J. Adams, featuring original contemporary Australian songs by singer and musician Chris Mangan; and Narelle Vogel's Culture Across Borders in which Congolese artisan Beatrice Nyamajana and Bhutanese Association will share skills in beading techniques and basket weaving.
Coming into its 37th year, CASP has been offering funding to support and deliver regional arts to the community for decades.
Eligible activities included workshops, exhibitions, performances, artist-in-residence programs and public art and design projects.
Murray Arts executive director Lauren Black said five of seven strong applications were successful.
"I look forward to watching these projects come to fruition and see their positive impact in our community," she said.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the NSW government funding would provide the community with exciting creative projects which would come to life in our streets and performance spaces.
"We've got such diversity in the arts in our community," he said.
"The funding has also gone to a range of communities including Corowa and Holbrook.
"The arts play an important role in making us a vibrant community."
Murray Arts CASP 2025 round will open on September 1, 2024.
