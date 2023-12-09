Major 'ice' dealer's jail time extended, but could be out for Christmas 2024

A well-known Albury drug dealer who also turned her focus to trying to sell guns has been jailed for close to two years.
Erin Louisa McLeod was handed a 22-month term in Albury Local Court, with a 14-month minimum that will have her released just before Christmas, 2024.
The sentence by magistrate Melissa Humphreys came two days after prosecutors urged the court to keep her in jail, for the ongoing supply of methamphetamine.
McLeod, 44, previously pleaded guilty to supply a prohibited drug at greater than an indictable but less than a commercial quantity, supply a prohibited drug over seven grams of cannabis and offering to supply firearms when not a firearms dealer.
McLeod's mobile phone number was intercepted by police, whose monitoring and analysis of calls and texts revealed she supplied 38.95 grams of "ice" across 41 transactions.
McLeod was already serving jail time - from March 23, 2023, and that would have her paroled on May 22, 2024 - imposed by the District Court in Albury.
In relation to the firearms charge, McLeod approached fellow drug supplier Josh Beau Sweeney on January 2 with a list of weapons, plus ammunition and a bayonet, that he could buy.
Sweeney approached a possible buyer later that same day, with the man indicating his preference for the Glock and the .22 pistol.
Ms Humphreys imposed the jail terms for the supply a prohibited drug and firearms charges.
She also convicted McLeod, with no further penalty, on a third charge of supplying a small quantity of a prohibited drug, namely seven grams of cannabis.
