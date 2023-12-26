Myrtleford rodeo postponed a day after nearly 50mm of rain hits venue

The 68th Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo planned for Boxing Day has been postponed a day owing to safety concerns about the competition surface.
Organisers made the decision at 11.30am on Tuesday, December 26, just four hours before the 2023 edition was due to begin at Myrtleford Recreation Reserve.
Instead, the rodeo will be held from 4pm on Wednesday, December 27, as an alcohol-free event because liquor licensing could not be arranged in time.
Rodeo executive committee member Adrian Villella said rain overnight and on the day meant the surface was deemed unsafe.
"Over the last 48 hours I think we've had nearly 50 millimetres", he told The Border Mail early Tuesday afternoon.
"The reason it had to be called is animal welfare and rider safety, it's imperative."
Mr Villella said cancellation had been considered, but this would bring a loss of $40,000.
"We just crunched the numbers, we're going to lose 40 grand, so let's run and hopefully we only drop 20," he said.
"Competitors are rapt because some of these people have travelled from Queensland, South Australia, all over the country to be here.
"We were fortunate we had a day we could slot in because there's nothing on tomorrow.
"It's full steam ahead tomorrow, just it's a dry show, something's better than nothing."
The setback follows the rodeo not running in 2021 owing to COVID restrictions and heavy rain cutting short last year's event just before the main program started.
Organisers realise some people won't now attend because no alcohol will be served or allowed into the premises.
"Tomorrow will be a family-friendly day," Mr Villella said.
"It will be a full rodeo, all the vendors will be on site, all the merchandise will be on site.
"Everyone's on board, we're right to go."
