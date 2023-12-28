The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police out in full force across Border region in lead-up to New Year

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Ted Howes
By Andrew Mangelsdorf, and Ted Howes
Updated December 28 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Ford Falcon was found smashed into this pole at the Lavington Square car park. Picture supplied
A Ford Falcon was found smashed into this pole at the Lavington Square car park. Picture supplied

A staggering 50 drivers have returned positive drug tests on Riverina roads in just four days as Border police and firefighters have been kept busy over the holiday week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.