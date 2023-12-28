Police out in full force across Border region in lead-up to New Year

A staggering 50 drivers have returned positive drug tests on Riverina roads in just four days as Border police and firefighters have been kept busy over the holiday week.
Almost 20 people face drink-driving charges and hundreds more have been caught speeding north of the Murray, while Victorian police are also intensifying efforts to stop drink driving.
Two house fires broke out, one in Corowa, the other across the border at Wangaratta.
A Ford Falcon was found smashed into a pole at the Lavington Square Shopping Centre car park and remained taped off late on Thursday morning, December 28.
Police detected hundreds of traffic offences across the Riverina amid a statewide traffic blitz with double demerits in force.
From December 22 until midnight December 26 NSW police conducted 8970 random breath tests, during which they detected 18 drink driving offences.
Out of these, six were detected in the Riverina Police District and seven in the Murray River Police district.
Meanwhile, police have conducted 777 random drug tests across NSW, detecting 50 drug driving offences, with 18 in the Riverina and 22 in the Murray River police districts.
With only days left in the year, police in both states are again urging the public to remain vigilant on the roads these holidays.
"Please, make safe choices," a NSW police spokesperson said.
In Victoria, thousands of police officers are preparing to bring in the new year with the community this Sunday with a major operation planned to ensure everyone gets home safely.
"We're rostering thousands of police right across the state to ensure it's a safe and enjoyable evening for Victorians," a Victoria Police spokesman said.
"A successful night for us means everyone enjoying their evening and getting home safely. So please, help us help you and look after yourself, your mates and those around you."
During what is traditionally the busiest time of year on roads across the region, NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers are also partnering with local police to target all road-related offences, including drink and drug driving, distractions, fatigue, and other dangerous behaviours that put other road users at risk.
Double demerit point penalties will remain in force until 11.59pm on January 1, 2024, for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were busy on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 27, when a fire broke out at a Corowa house.
Some of the house was damaged from smoke and heat with the fire so hot it melted the exhaust fan and some of the light switches.
On Thursday investigators were still scouring the Edward Street scene.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Stewart Alexander said it was believed no one was in the house when it was reported to be alight at 4.15pm.
He said two Fire and Rescue crews had the fire contained within about 15 minutes.
"The place was thoroughly searched when it was put out and there was no evidence of anyone in there," Mr Alexander said. "It is understood the owner was away.
"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage; it is being investigated.
"The CFA were called for back-up but Fire and Rescue had the fire under control very quickly.
"Police and ambulance were called as a matter of course but there were no injuries resulting from the fire."
Fire Rescue Victoria said the incident occurred about 4pm in George Street.
A spokesperson said crews arrived on scene in four minutes and that there were no injuries.
