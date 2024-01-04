The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yexit: The small North East town that wants to break free

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated January 5 2024 - 11:35am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Musician and activist Daine Runnalls, pictured outside Yarrawonga's old town hall, has written a protest song to support a push for the town to withdraw from Moira Shire Council. Picture by Mark Jesser
Musician and activist Daine Runnalls, pictured outside Yarrawonga's old town hall, has written a protest song to support a push for the town to withdraw from Moira Shire Council. Picture by Mark Jesser

A group of residents in a Border town in the North East are pushing to withdraw from what they describe as a "dysfunctional" shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.