The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

A tragic set of numbers reveal road deaths above average across North East

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
January 5 2024 - 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fatal crash, like this Hume Freeway tragedy near Chiltern in August, affects the police officers and emergency service personnel called out to attend as well as the wider community. Picture by Mark Jesser
A fatal crash, like this Hume Freeway tragedy near Chiltern in August, affects the police officers and emergency service personnel called out to attend as well as the wider community. Picture by Mark Jesser

Seventy per cent more people died on Wangaratta region roads in 2023 than in the previous year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.