'Mini tornado': Multiple roads still closed after monster storm hit North East

Recovery efforts are underway after a severe storm that wreaked havoc in parts of the North East, leaving multiple roads still closed.
On Wednesday, January 3, a storm front moved across North East Victoria, reaching Bright about 8pm.
The majority were for trees down (100) and building damage (18).
In Bright, four people were injured when a large tree fell at the Freeburgh Caravan Park, where about 300 people were camping at the time.
A man in his 40s, rescued from beneath the tree, was airlifted to The Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition with upper and lower body injuries.
"It's a bit of a miracle that we're actually only dealing with four casualties, one that was unfortunately seriously injured, but it could have been a lot worse," Bright SES deputy controller Marcus Warner told the ABC.
"When we left Bright, it's approximately a 12-kilometre drive to where the casualties were injured, the amount of devastation along the way was quite significant," he said.
As of 3.45pm on Friday, January 5, several roads remain closed due to unsafe storm damage and debris.
These include:
Tawonga Tourist Park was evacuated after the storm ripped through, pulling trees from their roots and damaging cars and infrastructure.
Nobody was seriously injured.
"Been coming to Tawonga Caravan Park for 23 years and have never seen anything like this before, very lucky no one was hurt," Paul Muscat said on Facebook.
The park's closure is ongoing as a safety assessment is conducted, with plans to reopen by January 10.
"Due to the ferocity of the winds encountered, Tawonga Tourist Park has sustained a fair amount of damage and debris throughout, and staff are working with the additional challenge of no power on site," a spokesperson said.
"Alpine Shire Council, in conjunction with Belgravia Pro staff are working as quickly as possible to ensure the park is safe for guests to return, with the aim of reopening as soon as possible.
"We look forward to reopening and welcoming guest back to the park in the not-too-distant future."
The Bureau of Meteorology expects more stormy weather to escalate on Sunday and Monday.
