The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Mini tornado': Multiple roads still closed after monster storm hit North East

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated January 5 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A tree ripped from its roots at Tawonga Caravan Park. Picture supplied
A tree ripped from its roots at Tawonga Caravan Park. Picture supplied

Recovery efforts are underway after a severe storm that wreaked havoc in parts of the North East, leaving multiple roads still closed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.