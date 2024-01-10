Community sees red over sea of purple scattered all over the city

It is a given in life that you'll never please all of the people all of the time.
So, with that in mind, and understanding that it's a good thing that progressive regional cities are prepared to try new things, no one should be too critical of Albury council signing up for a 12-month e-scooter trial.
However, less than a month into the trial, it's apparent there are more than a handful of teething issues to be overcome before they become a permanent fixture in Albury.
Albury police have said they are generally pleased with the riders' compliance with road rules but there have been a few arrests for people using the scooters under the influence of alcohol.
While clearly popular with a decent section of the community, who clocked up more than 9000km in 4500 trips on the 300 purple scooters in their first week in Albury, there are those who are fed up with them being dumped on footpaths across the city.
Albury physiotherapist Daniel Searle, who is visually impaired, told The Border Mail walking around the city's footpaths can be a nightmare with e-scooter obstructions all over the place.
There have been hundreds of comments online, including on The Border Mail's Facebook page, from residents complaining about almost being hit by the scooters as well as riders not wearing helmets.
The results of the NSW Transport Department review - and whether privately owned e-scooters can join shared ones on roads and footpaths - will be fascinating.
Keep an eye out for that.
And scooters, too.
