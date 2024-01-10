The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Community sees red over sea of purple scattered all over the city

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
January 10 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The distinctive purple Beam scooters have been dumped in various locations around Albury. Picture by Blair Thomson
The distinctive purple Beam scooters have been dumped in various locations around Albury. Picture by Blair Thomson

It is a given in life that you'll never please all of the people all of the time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.