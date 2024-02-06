CHEQUE PLEASE: NAB closes another regional branch in North East

Bright's National Australia Bank branch will close by the middle of April.
NAB won't offer face-to-face banking in the Alpine Shire town from April 18, forcing customers who use the service to travel more than 70 kilometres to Wangaratta to do so.
Bright's post office will offer limited options such as depositing cash and cheques, withdrawals, and account balance checks using PIN cards.
"More and more, our customers are choosing to do their banking online, over the phone, or by video conference. And, as they continue to bank differently, it's important we continue to adapt with them," a NAB statement announcing the closure read.
"Because of these changes, we've made the difficult decision to close our NAB Bright branch at 34 Ireland Street, Bright on Thursday, 18 April, 2024.
"Of course, we'll keep helping you bank in other ways, and make sure this change is as smooth as possible for you."
NAB revealed approximately 63 per cent of our customers at Bright had visited the branch once in the last year, while more 72 per cent of customers had used other locations, including Wangaratta.
Cash withdrawals had dropped from 1049 to 871 from 2021 to 2023, cash deposits were down from 1556 to 917, while check deposits fell from 492 to 281 in the same period.
Business banking had also declined with just 1489 deposits in 2023 as opposed to 1808 in 2021.
"Closing a branch is always a difficult decision and we understand the change can be a big adjustment for some customers. Before the decision was made, we took a lot into consideration," the statement read.
Bright still has Commonwealth and Bendigo Bank branches in operation.
