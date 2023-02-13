The Border Mail
Border mayor reacts to Senate banking inquiry which has prompted Commonwealth to halt closures in North East and Riverina

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:21pm
The Commonwealth Bank's Bright site has had its planned closure put on hold pending the Senate's inquiry into the closure of branches across Australia. Picture from Google Street View.

THE Commonwealth Bank has put on hold plans to close its sites at Bright and Junee pending the results of a Senate inquiry into the loss of branches across Australia in the finance sector.

Local News

