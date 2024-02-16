Picture this: You're standing in pole position at the Pink concert

Rock music photographer Paul Temple knows better than most the importance of being in the right place at the right time.
The Wodonga photographer had captured acts from The Rolling Stones to Billy Thorpe to Pink since the early 1970s.
He photographed The Rolling Stones at Kooyong in 1973, when patrons were confined to their seats.
"When Pink came to Australia in 2013 my wife and I were in the mosh pit and we were told by somebody who had been to the show earlier where to stand," he said.
"We were at the edge of the stage and I got some of my best pictures.
"If you can get closer to the stage you can also start looking for expressions.
"Lachy Doley plays the keyboard like a guitarist; when I photographed him as the keyboard player for Billy Thorpe he nearly stole the show with his expression."
He will also be part of a panel - alongside Riverina entertainer Danny Phegan and Albury singer Niki Strauss - to celebrate The Journey podcast at the library on Tuesday, February 27.
A collaborative effort between BMG Partners, Radio 2AY, and Albury Council, Beyond Words: The Journey Unplugged would be dedicated to the celebration of storytelling and artistic expression within the Albury-Wodonga community.
The podcast was the brainchild of BMG Partners chief executive Stephen Mamouney.
"The Journey podcast has become a powerful platform that offers listeners an intimate look into the often-unheard tales of individuals navigating the complexities of business, family, and life," he said.
"This event aims to honour these extraordinary stories and the people behind them."
The podcast series that set out to capture the essence of people on the Border six years ago has reached its 68th episode, showcasing Border figures such as Karla Conway, artistic director and chief executive of HotHouse Theatre; Adam Schneider, Lavington coach and former AFL footballer; Louise Arnold from Arnold's Fruit Market Wodonga; and Ben Kraus, founder of Bridge Road Brewers.
"These oral histories contribute to the vibrant historical collections of the region and will be accessible for generations to come," museum co-ordinator Emma Williams said.
"This event is to celebrate the sharing of local stories that give listeners an insider's look into tales of triumph and challenge faced by everyday people from Albury-Wodonga."
The panel would be hosted by Radio 2AY's Matt Griffith.
"This event is a testament to the power of storytelling in uniting us and celebrating our shared experiences," Griffith said.
"It is open to story enthusiasts, podcast lovers, community supporters, and anyone passionate about the Albury-Wodonga region."
The event is free but bookings are required for The Journey Unplugged. Canapes and drinks will be provided from 5.30pm.
On Stage: 50 Years of Rock in Pictures runs until Sunday, March 3.
