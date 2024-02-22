Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, February 24-25

From growing up in Wodonga, Eliza Hull has established herself as one of Australia's most striking songwriters and important voices. Her show will feature her awe-inspiring new single Running Underwater, which saw her work with ARIA Award-winning producer Pip Norman (Baker Boy and Missy Higgins). The song references her growing up in Wodonga and was first performed during a powerful appearance on ABC's Q&A. Hull will host her first songwriting workshop in Australia at The Cube Wodonga. She believes everybody has a story and she will share how to tap into yours through song. Each person will have the start of a song by the end of the session, combining all of these new skills. Accessibility is at the heart of this inclusive workshop.
An age-old show is given a modern makeover in a joyful romp through Albury Botanic Gardens. The Other Theatre Company will present As You Like It as their 2024 production of Shakespeare in the Gardens. The production is an edited version of Shakespeare's play. The original language has been used but some characters and scenes have been tweaked and adapted to suit modern audiences. The Other Theatre Company previously presented Othello (2020) and The Merchant of Venice (2021) in Albury Botanic Gardens. Tickets: $30 adult, $20 concession, $60 family (2 adults, 3 children). Online bookings at: trybooking.com/events/landing/1153060 or at the gate (cash or EFTPOS).
Riverina Sports Car Association of Albury and Wodonga annual Picnic in the Park, Noreuil Park, Sunday, February 25, 11am to 3pm
The Riverina Sports Car Association is celebrating 41 years of the preservation and the promotion of both modern and historic sports and classic cars. More than 100 cars will be on display at Noreuil Park. Car Marques will include Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Austin/Morris, Ford, Holden, Triumph, Fiat, Mazda, Mercedes, Datsun, BMW, MG, Volvo, and others. New members always welcome. This is a family-friendly, free event open to the public.
Dos Hombres, Church St Hotel, Wodonga, Sunday, February 25, 2.30pm
Like Americana Delta Blues? The Round of Music presents Dos Hombres live in Wodonga this weekend. Enjoy a chilled afternoon in the Church St Hotel beer garden. Arrive early to make it a lunch date. The share plates are delicious!
Food Gardens for You and our Wildlife, 302 Fighting Gully Road, Beechworth, Saturday, February 24, 10.30am to 2pm
Ovens Landcare Network will host a workshop on maintaining healthy fruit trees and working with local wildlife as you grow your own food. Charlie and Faye Robinson will demonstrate why summer pruning turns winter pruning on its head. Gayle South will discuss how to develop your garden to provide habitat and food for native wildlife. She will also explain fruit tree netting recommendations. The workshop runs in two parts. 10.30am-12.30pm: Summer pruning and garden maintenance for healthy and manageable fruit trees, and optimal harvest. 12.30pm-1.15pm: Light lunch provided. 1.15pm-2pm: Protecting your fruit trees and providing alternative food sources for local wildlife. Wear sensible shoes and be sun smart. Bring a chair, water bottle, secateurs and gloves. For details phone Penny on 0427 613 970 or email landcare.penny@gmail.com. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/g4w-fruit-trees
Academy Award for Best Picture nominees now playing at Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga, Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25, varied screenings
Make a date with the Academy Award for Best Picture nominees at Regent Cinemas this weekend. Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, Past Lives and The Holdovers are all now showing. Catch up behind the 2024 Oscars, which are scheduled for Sunday, March 10.
Rally and March for Palestine, QEII Square, Albury, Saturday, February 24, 11am
Organisers are demanding the government call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire at Gaza, and restore funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency who are providing humanitarian aid to displaced civilians in Gaza. Rally and march from QEII Square to Noreuil Park, where participants will gather for a picnic afterwards.
All Fired Up covers show, Sodens Hotel, Albury, Saturday, February 24, 9pm
All Fired Up will bring its massive covers show from Melbourne to Albury for one night only. Party the night away with the biggest hits from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s with one of the absolute best. Live and free from 9pm.
Jade Gibson, The Victoria Hotel Rutherglen, Saturday, February 24, 2pm to 5pm
Rising country music star Jade Gibson will perform her catchy and joyful music in The Garden. Gather your crew, book a table in the Garden Room and enjoy snacks and drinks with Jade's feel-good sounds!
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, February 24, 8am to noon
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers' market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
