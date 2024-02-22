Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, February 24-25

From growing up in Wodonga, Eliza Hull has established herself as one of Australia's most striking songwriters and important voices. Her show will feature her awe-inspiring new single Running Underwater, which saw her work with ARIA Award-winning producer Pip Norman (Baker Boy and Missy Higgins). The song references her growing up in Wodonga and was first performed during a powerful appearance on ABC's Q&A. Hull will host her first songwriting workshop in Australia at The Cube Wodonga. She believes everybody has a story and she will share how to tap into yours through song. Each person will have the start of a song by the end of the session, combining all of these new skills. Accessibility is at the heart of this inclusive workshop.

