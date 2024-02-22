The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New recycling plant tipped to steer 80pc of waste away from landfill

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated February 22 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen and EPA executive director Alex Geddes at the top of the conveyer belt that is expected to make a big impact on reducing the city's construction and demolition waste. Picture by Mark Jesser
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen and EPA executive director Alex Geddes at the top of the conveyer belt that is expected to make a big impact on reducing the city's construction and demolition waste. Picture by Mark Jesser

A new recycling facility is expected to steer about 80 per cent of construction site waste in Albury and surrounding areas away from landfill within six years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.