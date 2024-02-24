YOUR SAY: Fun run offers chance for Albury and Wodonga councils to step up

The health and wellbeing benefits cannot be underestimated from a physical exercise and mental health point of view.
The executive committee have made the decision to step away due to balancing full-time work and the sheer volume of hours needed to run this event plus the personal liability risk that sits there. We felt that 10 years was the right time to tap out.
The event has always relied on 100 per cent volunteers and there have never been any paid positions.
The community and social benefits are enormous and for the event to continue, I see a great opportunity for both Albury and Wodonga councils to step up and take it on jointly.
I'm hoping we hear from them soon.
I have witnessed in the last few weeks, years, the way almost all free to air television stations interview some people.
From my understanding there is not a lot of enforcement of the law she or even the police force can do. Firstly there are laws about who can be charged and how they are handled, mainly to do with the age of the "criminal". These teenagers can't be locked up, and if they end up in court they are let off with possibly some sort of warning.
Shouldn't courts take some of the so-called blame? So the media interviews the "top cop" and asks her what is happening etc etc and so forth. Then they decide to "get her", by shaming her, blaming her and then agreeing after the interview to say something like "she has to go!". Not long after that she resigns and they have won. Another tall poppy bites the dust!
Then the CEO of Woolworths, after getting similar treatment because of the cost of living and food prices, resigns. Once again the media has won. Instead of reasonable questions the focus is to "get" these people and then have them resign.
In favour of a much more reasonable Australia, I would ask all Australians to be fair and try and see both sides and give up the awful "get you" culture of today.
The 40 kilometres "roadworks" signs at Melrose Drive and Lawrence Street, Wodonga, need to be removed.
There are no "roadworks", and everyone who travels this section knows that. I understand the signs were put there because of the recent accident. I travel this section twice a day for school drop off and pick up and hardly anyone obeys the signs.
If safety is such a concern then why aren't there reduced speed signs for the supervised lights crossing just up the road from this crossing? You can still travel at 60 kilometres through this crossing. If they don't remove the 40 kilometres signs can I suggest speed cameras be placed there 24 hours a day. The Victorian government would make a fortune.
What an opportunity lost if plans are not passed to build a caravan park on the Weatherall Masonry property. The causeway is totally underutilised. The closed businesses are an eyesore.
Come on Wodonga Council, don't miss another opportunity for a huge financial gain, Victoria needs it now.
