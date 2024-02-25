Man dies after truck collides with kangaroo on Riverina highway

A man has died after a single-vehicle truck crash on a highway east of Wagga on Sunday, February 25.
Emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway at Gadara, located between Adelong and Tumut, about 6am following reports a truck had crashed.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the driver of the semi-trailer - a man in his 30s - died at the scene.
When they arrived, Riverina Police District officers found the vehicle damaged after striking a fence.
A kangaroo was also found dead at the scene, with police believing the animal jumped in front of the truck before it stopped.
A crime scene was established as police began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, with the highway closed through to mid-afternoon.
It was reopened shortly before 3pm according to the Live Traffic NSW Management Transport Centre with alternating traffic conditions in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time.
In North East police news, a motorcycle rider died in a crash on a trail near Bright on Saturday afternoon.
This followed fatal motorbike crashes at Guys Forest on Old Shelly-Walwa Road on Saturday, January 27, and the Beechworth-Wodonga Road at Indigo Valley on Friday, February 16.
