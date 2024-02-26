YARRAWONGA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with new co-coaches

Co-coaches: Laura Davis and Laura Ryan.
Last season: Third (minor premiers after home and away season).
Gains: Gemma Muldoon (Wallan), multiple players returning from pregnancies.
Losses: Hannah Symes (pregnancy).
Q&A with Laura Davis and Laura Ryan
How has your preseason been?
Preseason has been fantastic. We've had a slightly different approach to our preseason structure this year, which is paying off.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Kaleisha Pell. She's maturing in her game and strength each session, as well as developing versatility in other positions as well.
What are your expectations for this season?
A big focus from the club's perspective is the development of our junior players and implementing improved junior pathways. We will be aiming to give as many juniors opportunities in senior matches as possible, and as always, have fun.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams this season?
Raiders were a big threat to all teams last year, and if they continue on the upwards build, they will be playing deep into September.
We say: The Pigeons have a reputation for being consistent achievers when it comes to appearing in finals, and there's no reason to believe this season will be any different. There's no denying the loss of 2016 Toni Wilson Medallist Hannah Symes from the defensive end will be felt, but the club still boasts plenty of experience across the court. The development of up and coming players such as Kaleisha Pell and sisters Tilly and Mylah Kennedy should be exciting to watch, while it will be interesting to see what Gemma Muldoon brings to the side. Playing co-coaches Laura Davis and Laura Ryan step up for their debut season at the helm.
Prediction: Third.
