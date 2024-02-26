The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

YARRAWONGA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with new co-coaches

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated February 26 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with new co-coaches Laura Davis and Laura Ryan.
Yarrawonga's netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with new co-coaches Laura Davis and Laura Ryan.

YARRAWONGA

Co-coaches: Laura Davis and Laura Ryan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.