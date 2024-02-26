YARRAWONGA: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with new co-coaches

We say: The Pigeons have a reputation for being consistent achievers when it comes to appearing in finals, and there's no reason to believe this season will be any different. There's no denying the loss of 2016 Toni Wilson Medallist Hannah Symes from the defensive end will be felt, but the club still boasts plenty of experience across the court. The development of up and coming players such as Kaleisha Pell and sisters Tilly and Mylah Kennedy should be exciting to watch, while it will be interesting to see what Gemma Muldoon brings to the side. Playing co-coaches Laura Davis and Laura Ryan step up for their debut season at the helm.

