ALBURY: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Skye Hillier

Coach: Skye Hillier.
Last season: Sixth.
Gains: Rochelle Hill (injury), Sarah Jones (nee Anstee, maternity leave), Sophie O'Connor (Brock-Burrum), Sophie Hallam (Wagga).
Losses: Lilli Howe (university), Brigetta Singe (Henty).
Q&A with Skye Hillier
How has your preseason been?
It's been going well. We had lots of girls trial which was super exciting and it obviously helps lift the quality off the back of last season.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Sarah Jones comes back and Sophie O'Connor comes in from Brock-Burrum into our defence. We're excited to have Sophie Hallam come across from Wagga, and Rochelle Hill is back from injury. It will be nice to have her fully fit. The McCowan sisters are playing seniors this year, so that's really exciting for us as well.
What are you expectations for this season?
We'd like to see all three senior grades make finals. It's something that we lacked last year, but that's what we're aiming for.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
Wang Magpies are always strong and have depth, and you can never count out Yarra, so they'll be up there I'm sure. I think Myrtleford will be the big improver with their new inclusions.
We say: Finishing outside finals contention last season seems to have made the Tigers hungrier for a top five finish. While star defender Brigetta Singe has departed to step up to the helm of Hume League club Henty, the return of Rochelle Hill from injury is a boost for the side's defensive end. Newcomers Sophie O'Connor and Sophie Hallam add an element of the unknown, as Hillier enters her third term at the helm. After only retaining two A-grade players after the 2022 season, the Tigers should be able to find more consistency after a season together and will no doubt be competitive.
Prediction: Sixth.
