ALBURY: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with coach Skye Hillier

We say: Finishing outside finals contention last season seems to have made the Tigers hungrier for a top five finish. While star defender Brigetta Singe has departed to step up to the helm of Hume League club Henty, the return of Rochelle Hill from injury is a boost for the side's defensive end. Newcomers Sophie O'Connor and Sophie Hallam add an element of the unknown, as Hillier enters her third term at the helm. After only retaining two A-grade players after the 2022 season, the Tigers should be able to find more consistency after a season together and will no doubt be competitive.

