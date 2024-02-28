Star shooter may have a new sport on the horizon following sea change

Lavington premiership player and Paula Cary Medallist Christine Oguche has started a new chapter in 2024.
The renowned goal shooter has departed the Panthers to relocate to the Gold Coast, where she has commenced studying Psychology at Griffith University.
The 2023 Ovens and Murray rising star admitted the lure of the Sunshine State's weather and beaches led to the sea change, with netball currently on the back-burner for now.
"I was thinking about it (playing netball), but I just want to get settled into uni this year and then maybe I'll think about joining a school club," she said.
But it may be a new sport on the cards for the talented teenager.
"I was thinking maybe volleyball," she said.
When asked whether she'd prefer indoor or beach volleyball, the answer was simple.
"Oh, definitely the beach," she said.
Oguche, who turns 19 this week, joined Lavington in 2022 and went on to be crowned best on court while helping the club break its 10-year premiership drought in the A-grade Ovens and Murray League netball grand final last season.
She admits she departs the club with lifelong memories.
"It took a tremendous effort and I'm really happy that I was able to do it with that group of girls," she said.
"I was talking to one of my teammates and it seems like this year Lavi has changed a lot and I'm excited to see what they're going to bring to the court this year."
Oguche represented Victoria at the National Netball Championships in Darwin last year, helping the 19-under state team to a fourth place finish, while also spending some time with Victorian Netball League club City West Falcons.
After a whirlwind year of netball, Oguche is content with finding her feet in her new home.
"I'm just settling in, finding work and trying to find my ground," she said.
