Mayor says coffee roaster booting regrettable but change unlikely

Albury mayor Kylie King has described the looming eviction of a coffee roaster from the city's airport as unfortunate but has played down the likelihood of a change in the policy which prompted the move to oust him.
Under council policy, only enterprises that are aviation-related are permitted at the airport.
Cr King has spoken to Mr Dowding and landlord and former councillor Murray King about the situation.
She said it was "just unfortunate" an airport staffer had told Mr Dowding it was OK for him to work in the airport precinct when "that's not the case".
"We just have to support him and see if we can help him find another option," Cr King said.
"I understand he's in a tight position and it's really unfortunate."
Cr King said there was little councillors could do about the eviction as it was an operational matter which could not be influenced.
Asked if she thought councillors would revisit the policy of not allowing non-aviation enterprises in the precinct, Cr King said "that's not on anyone's radar at this stage I believe".
Meanwhile, in her role as Regional Capitals Australia chair Cr King is pushing for more federal government investment in NSW country airports in this year's Commonwealth budget.
She said 60 per cent of regional airports were operating at a loss, including Albury's, because of ongoing costs related to infrastructure, security and staffing.
The need for a capital upgrade at Albury airport to cater to heavier aircraft, including fire bombers, was cited as an example of the need for more investment.
Also in the wake of the coffee roaster affair, Albury Council agreed at its meeting on Monday, February 26, to continue to sponsor Albury Business Connect from July 1, 2024, until June 30, 2028.
That will involve $142,000 in 2024-25 with the total dropping by $5000 per annum across the subsequent three years.
Councillor David Thurley said he had travelled across Murray-Darling Basin communities recently and it was apparent businesses were struggling due to water buybacks and COVID.
"It's quite clear there are some of those elements here in Albury and I think this sponsorship provides some guarantee and some certainty going forward and I think that's what business in Albury needs," Cr Thurley said.
