Egg-citing time as Easter Bunny gets set to hide thousands of sweet treats

Twenty thousand eggs will have youngsters hopping for joy at New Life Chapel's annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Good Friday.
The chocolate treats will be scattered around The Cube Wodonga, with families invited to take part in the giant egg hunt that kicks-off at 9.30am.
A DJ, face painting and free hot cross buns are among the highlights of festivities taking place on March 29.
Executive pastor Natt Cross said what made the event special was that there would also be the chance to raise money for Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.
"It adds a different element into the day," she said.
"We do the event to say thanks to the community for being generous.
"It's our gift back and we want families to come out and enjoy a fun morning together."
Mrs Cross said it was quite exciting seeing children get excited for chocolate.
"Twenty thousand eggs seems like a lot but they get snapped up very quickly."
