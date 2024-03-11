'Smoother and flow better': Albury mountain bike network receives overhaul

A popular mountain bike network in Albury has received an upgrade which will make them "much more enjoyable for beginners and experienced riders alike".
Nail Can Hill mountain bike trails have had maintenance throughout 11km of track, in an upgrade by Albury Council and Albury Wodonga Bikers club.
The club's president Trent Parker said the redevelopment, which came via a NSW government grant provided by Crown Lands, was well needed.
"Before this work, the track maintenance fell squarely on a small group of volunteers, which wasn't feasible long term," he said.
"Now we can manage the trails effectively while offering an awesome experience for anybody who enjoys getting active.
"Now the tracks are smoother and flow better, making them much more enjoyable for beginners and experienced riders alike."
The $157,382 grant was used for general trail maintenance, erosion repair and closing illegal trails and B-lines.
Jumps, rollers and bridges were also installed as part of the upgrade and dangerous objects including rocks and fallen tree branches were removed.
Appropriate drainage was installed throughout the network for longevity of the trails and protection from erosion.
A local vulnerable pink-tailed worm-lizard population was protected during the redevelopment of the network, as well as important Aboriginal assets.
Team leader natural areas at Albury Council Nerilee Kerslake said the upgrades were important for public safety.
"Bushwalkers, horse riders, trail runners, and mountain bike riders all enjoy exploring Nail Can Reserve's beautiful bushland," she said.
"Unfortunately, due to heavy use, high rainfall events and lack of maintenance the tracks were becoming degraded.
"Thanks to the funding from the NSW government, these trails are now sustainably constructed and can be safely enjoyed by the whole community."
