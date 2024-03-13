The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

'The most intrinsically motivated athlete I think I've ever come across'

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 13 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Wilson wowed the Saints during an outstanding pre-season. Picture by St Kilda FC
Darcy Wilson wowed the Saints during an outstanding pre-season. Picture by St Kilda FC

Murray Bushrangers' coach Mark Brown has handed AFL debutant Darcy Wilson the ultimate compliment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.