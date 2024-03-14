'To fill a need': A partnership on the Border made to feed and listen

Two organisations have partnered together to give those in need on the Border a place to have a conversation and a hot meal.
Carevan, a not-for-profit dedicated to helping disadvantaged members of the community, has joined with the Salvation Army in Wodonga on a Wednesday night.
Carevan's project officer Leanne Johnson of Albury said the partnership was a way to utilise each other's resources for the greater good of the community.
"The Salvation Army are looking forward to us coming, and it's building that rapport," she said.
"We're just about the connection, we're about the social connection and making people feel that sense of community, belonging.
"That's basically what it's all about. Trying to fill a need."
The service initially operated in the area on a Thursday, but Ms Johnson found there were two other organisations offering meals on the same night.
"Being able to offer our people that are really, really struggling, the opportunity to have another night, to be able to take a little bit of pressure off them and have that social connection and come together is what really appealed to me," she said.
Those who come along to Carevan for a meal can also receive support by being referred by the team and The Salvation Army to different services, including for mental health and financial aid.
The ingredients for the meals are donated from local providers and prepared by high schools through Carevan's Kids Cooking and Caring program.
Ms Johnson said the meals "bring the connection".
"We take it in with our year 9s and we cook with them, so it gives our year 9s an understanding of what's going on in our community," she said.
"It also opens up avenues that if they are struggling or their family's struggling, or they know of anyone that's struggling, they can reach out.
"But then we bring a fresh meal out that's full of nutritional value, as healthy eating sometimes helps to make people make healthy choices, different choices."
Alongside a full meal, a variety of goods including swags, blankets, beanies and toiletries are available.
Ms Johnson said she would be more than happy for more people to come on board and volunteer, as the organisation relies on them.
"If we could get volunteers for during the day, that would help out no end," she said.
"We find it really hard to be able to get from A to B to C at times."
Wodonga's Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Major Denise Milkins, said the partnership will benefit a range of people in the community.
"We've got the venue, we've got the place and they've got the kit and the workers," she said.
"And, yeah, we do see a lot of the same people and it's not just homeless. There's a lot of people struggling.
"Single people, single parents, people who perhaps can't manage their money well or don't have enough to go around. And there's a lot of them these days.
"But it's a really good idea to be able to pull resources. And if we all work together for these people, we can achieve a whole lot more than each one doing their own thing."
Major Milkins has found more people are reaching out for help who have never needed to before.
She said it can be difficult to navigate through the welfare system to find the right people to talk to and the partnership can help take the stress away.
Carevan will be operating from 6pm to 7pm on Wednesday nights at The Salvation Army Wodonga Corps.
